Indiana Mom is Positively Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Two days, two thousand patients and more than a thousand volunteers. Those are the nuts and bolts of free dental clinic coming to Fort Wayne in 2019. It's called Indiana Mission of Mercy. "It's a national sort of project the Mission of Mercy," said co-organizer and Fort Wayne dentist Dr. Tom Blake. It came to Indiana to be part of our program with the Indiana Dental Association in 2013."

Indiana Mission of Mercy or Indiana Mom for short, offers absolutely free dental care to hundreds of people over a two day period. "We have done it every other year," said Dr. Blake. "The prior missions of mercy have been in Indianapolis and for the very first time we're going outside of the capital city and we're bringing it to Fort Wayne."

Dr. Blake and fellow dentist Dr. Todd Briscoe are in charge of this year's Indiana Mom in Fort Wayne. Dr. Briscoe headed last year's mission in Indianapolis. "We try and give them resources so that it's not just a two day project," said Dr. Briscoe. "We want to help them other care that they need and again we want to stress that it's free. There's no cost. There's no pre-qualification."

"Yes it's all free," said Dr. Blake. "We're talking about the gamut. Fillings, extractions cleanings, partial dentures, crowns, root canals, pretty much the whole gamut of dentistry."

Company and individual donations, grants and fundraisers pay for supplies, equipment and building rental. Drs. Blake and Briscoe said more than a thousand volunteers provide almost two million dollars worth of services and they are actively recruiting next year's volunteers right now..

"We need dentists, we need dental assistants, we need hygienists and we need general volunteers to escort the people from one place to the other," said Dr. Briscoe.

"It will be held at the Coliseum," said Dr. Blake. "The patients wil come in and go through the registration process, get clinical x-rays, be examined by a dentist and we'll route them through the process so they can receive the treatment they need."

The free two-day dental clinic will take place at Memorial Coliseum May 17th and 18th of 2019.

If you're interested in volunteering check out the Indiana Dental Association website. You can also call Blake Aesthetics Family Cosmetic Dentistry at (260) 747-5745.