Indiana Michigan Power to add wind, solar energy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Michigan Power is planning for tomorrow.

The power utility announced Tuesday it had submitted a plan with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that calls for adding more than 2,000 megawatts of wind and solar energy generation by 2028.

The plan – called Powering the Next Tomorrow – figures the new clean resources will generate enough energy to power 400,000 typical homes.

“I&M is pleased to continue its responsible, systematic transition to cleaner generation sources while ensuring we will meet our customers’ needs for safe, reliable energy long into the future,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer of I&M. “I&M is Powering the Next Tomorrow by harnessing energy from the sun and wind, while ensuring we continue to have the necessary resources to power the homes, businesses and factories we serve 24/7.”

Specific details about the plan were not released, but I&M said it would issue a request for proposal (RFP) for some 800 MW of wind and approximately 500 MW of solar in the coming months. Half of those should generate energy by 2025 and the remainder by 2026, I&M said.

A second RFP is occur later to seek proposals for about 800 MW of solar, 60 MW of battery storage

and 1,000 MW from gas “peaking” units to meet the needs by 2028, I&M added.

“Together, the new resources would more than quadruple I&M’s current solar and wind generation,” the power utility said in a news release.

It added: “Powering the Next Tomorrow significantly reduces reliance on coal-fueled generation and is

another step toward supporting parent company AEP’s goals of achieving net zero carbon by

2050.”