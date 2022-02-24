FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) announced Wednesday that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved a rate settlement agreement.

According to I&M, under the settlement, the utility will cut its base rates for Indiana residential customers by nearly 6%. The rate reduction will take place in two phases; the first being immediately and the second in January 2023.

The rate agreement will still allow I&M’s to continue its plans to invest more than $350 million to strengthen the electric grid in Indiana. The upgrade will replace aging infrastructure, and add technology to reduce the number and duration of power outages.

I&M will also continue install new smart meters. Current plans are for all Indiana meters to be

switched out by mid-2024. Smart meters help I&M detect any issues or outages on the system and respond more quickly.