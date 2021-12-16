Indiana Michigan Power conducting aerial inspections of storm damage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Michigan Power is taking to the sky to inspect high-voltage transmission lines using helicopters that could’ve been damaged by last week’s storms. The flight began earlier this week and are expected to resume Friday.

They involve inspecting transmission lines across much of I&M’s service territory: Northeast Indiana, including Fort Wayne; North Central Indiana, including South Bend and Elkhart; East Central Indiana, including Muncie and Marion; and Southwest Michigan, including Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph.

The inspections give I&M the opportunity to search for possible damage to equipment and threats of damage posed by damaged or fallen trees to its utility lines and equipment resulting from the recent wind storm.

The inspections began on Wednesday in the Muncie/East Central Indiana area. Inspections are likely to be suspended Thursday due to weather but continue on Friday in the northern Indiana and southwest Michigan areas through the weekend.

Flights are scheduled to occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather delays could alter flight schedules. The helicopter is a green Bell Jet Ranger with tail number N-206BE.

Customers with questions or concerns about aerial inspections should contact I&M at 800-311-4634.