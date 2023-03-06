ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – In the early hours of Monday Morning, first responders were dispatched to the area of County Road 300 West just north of 850 South.

Initially, the responders found an empty Chevy Express that had driven around a fence that warned the road was closed due to high water.

Hours after being dispatched the body of 55-year-old Anthony Gors was found near the vehicle.

Gors was a resident of Bryant, Indiana, in Adams county.

The Indiana DNR says that the incident is still under investigation.