MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A man was arrested Monday afternoon after trying to kidnap a 4-year-old child at a grocery store in Marion.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, a woman came to the police station to report that she was shopping when a man tried to grab her child. The mother told officers she was able to hold onto her 4-year-old, and the suspect fled the store when the woman started to scream.

Police watched video surveillance at the store, which showed the suspect and the vehicle he was driving. Officers identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jason Milliner from Marion.

Police went to Milliner’s house and saw the suspect vehicle parked there. Milliner admitted to being at the store that day, and he was taken to the police station to talk with investigators.

Milliner was arrested and preliminarily charged with kidnapping, a level 5 felony, according to the release.

Milliner was taken to the Grant County Jail.