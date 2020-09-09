Indiana lieutenant governor talks broadband internet access at Trine U.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- Parkview Health has added a new lab machine that will speed up the turnout time for coronavirus tests - with most results available in under 24 hours.

The health network announced Wednesday it has joined the Indiana State Department of Health’s lab testing network. As part of the network, Parkview has received a new Roche cobas machine in the lab at Parkview Regional Medical Center that will allow it to process a high volume of COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction tests.