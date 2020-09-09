Indiana lieutenant governor talks broadband internet access at Trine U.

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch visited Steuben County on Wednesday to discuss a state program to bring internet access statewide.
Crouch spoke Wednesday at the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine University campus.
The lieutenant governor spoke about the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which is part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Connections infrastructure program. It is designed to promulgate access to reliable and affordable broadband service to all areas of the state.