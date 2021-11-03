Indiana invests more than $100 million into local road projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The state of Indiana has given more than $100 million away to the community for local road projects.

On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Department of Transportation announced 218 Indiana cities, towns, and counties received a combined $101.9 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings.

Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.

“What this means is that the city has to match [the grant] by 25%,” said Rep. Dave Heine. “This is going to help us improve our roads, improve our intersections and what city’s need and want to do. So this is a great day for Allen County as a whole.”

Here’s what community’s around northeast Indiana received:

Allen County: $624,411

Ashley: $666,558.75

Auburn: $381,597.40

Columbia City: $954,247.50

Delware County: $813,428.77

Fort Wayne: $1,000,000

Garrett: $577,342.50

Grant County: $340,000

Huntington: $346,327.75

Kendalville: $315,629.62

Leo-Cedarville: $313,923

New Haven: $815,604

Portland: $551,699.25

Wabash County: $389,327.88

Wells County: $266,400.75

“Look at New Haven. we are getting $815,000. Look at Leo getting $313,000. It is all going to be used to improve our roads,” Heine said. “When farmers can get to the market quicker or Amazon getting their products out, you know what it’s good for our whole region.”

Since 2016, the Community Crossing initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state matching funds for local construction projects. Communities submitted applications for funding back in January. The applications were then evaluated based on need, current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2021 summer/fall call for projects is online click here.

The next call for projects in Community Crossings will open in January 2022.