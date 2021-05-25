Indiana health department sends ‘Public Safety Alert’ to push Allen County mobile vaccine clinic

Screenshot of a Public Safety Alert about a mobile vaccination clinic in Fort Wayne received on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Did you get that Public Safety Alert today?

Mid-morning Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Health sent out the noisy notification to Allen County residents. The alert announced the availability of free COVID-19 vaccines at McMillen Park.

Officials with the state health department told WANE 15 the public alerts were approved by FEMA, and aren’t new. The state health department announced in April that the alerts would be used to notify individuals about the availability of COVID vaccination clinics in their area, especially the state’s mobile units, which travel to different communities each week.

“There are many people including vulnerable populations who would otherwise not be aware of the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver Chief Medical Officer Department of Health said during the governor’s weekly governor meeting.

Local and state health officials said that the alerts generate walk-ins that more than doubled that day’s pre-scheduled appointments.

To register for an appointment, visit Ourshot.in.gov.