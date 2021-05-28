Indiana governor shifts decision on masks in schools to local school boards

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has shifted authority over face coverings in schools to local school boards in a new executive order.

As of June 30, the state will no longer require facemasks inside Indiana schools. Starting July 1, local school boards will determine what measures or restrictions are needed in their local schools regarding the spread of COVID-19, the new order signed by Holcomb reads.

Local school boards including Northwest Allen County Schools’ has faced calls by parents to lift mask mandates in their schools for weeks.

Now, they’ll have control over it.

Holcomb also extended the state’s public health emergency, which allows the state to continue to receive pandemic emergency funds for programs such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Other changes in the new orders are: