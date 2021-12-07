Indiana Governor Holcomb talks school boards, legalizing marijuana

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb talked to WANE 15 on a wide variety of topics Tuesday, including if he should have anticipated the vitriol at some school board meetings.

Earlier this year, Holcomb saddled local school boards with the decision whether to impose mask mandates. Some parents became heated while trying to convince board members how to vote .

The Governor also reiterated his opposition to legalizing marijuana in Indiana while it remains illegal at a federal level. He would like both Purdue University and Indiana University to study the medicinal benefits it might offer.

Later this week, watch for the Governor’s response to potential tax cuts and economic development issues.