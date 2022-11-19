HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two people died in a T-bone crash Saturday morning between a vehicle and a semi, according to a release from the Huntington County Coroner.

Police began investigating around 8 a.m. and determined a vehicle, with four people inside, was headed northbound on CR 300 West in Jefferson Township and did not stop at the stop sign. Instead the vehicle continued through the road’s intersection with SR 124 and hit a commercial grain trailer that was headed eastbound.

The impact caused the semi hauling the grain trailer to spin, police determined. The trailer then hit a guard rail and separated from the semi, in a chain reaction that caused the grain to spill on the road, according to the release.

Two of the four people in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

According to the release, the other two were flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries. Their identities have not been released.

The driver of the semi was not injured, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing with the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department and Huntington County Coroner’s Office.