FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Indiana Democrats are coming to Fort Wayne.

In an effort by Tom McDermott, Indiana Democrats, and the Libertarian Party of Indiana, the first of the Town Hall series took place at the David Hefner Pavilion at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

The Town Hall will enable politicians to hear from Hoosiers and the issues they face before the 2022 state and federal elections.

Mayor Tom McDermott made it to the meeting. McDermott is now a US senate candidate after Tuesday’s election.

At the town hall, McDermott touched upon women’s reproductive rights and infrastructure money for Allen County.

Future town hall events will be announced at a later time.