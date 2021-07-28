Indiana Democratic Party continues American Jobs Plan Tour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Democratic Party continued the American Jobs Plan tour on Wednesday.

The tour is an effort by the party to show “why Indiana needs the Jobs Plan and a revitalized infrastructure system. It also allows Hoosiers to hear more about the plan.

Mayor Tom Henry, Phil GiaQuinta, the Indiana House Minority Leader, Brett Voorhies, the President of the IN AFL-CIO, Amanda Meier, the Greater Allen County UAW CAP Council Chair, and Lloyd Osborne, the President of the Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation were all in attendance.

The tour was held at USW Local 903.