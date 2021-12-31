Indiana DCS reports child abuse numbers for 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The number of children who died from neglect or abuse decreased in the state of Indiana according to the most recent data report. Of the 281 children that died in 2020 in Indiana, 50 of them were a result of mistreatment. That is down from 61 in 2019.

According to the Department of Child Services 2020 report, in northeast Indiana counties, three were reported. One from neglect in Allen County, once child abuse in Wabash County and one case of neglect in Wells County. Marion County and Lake County were the highest with seven each.

The report also shares the primary cause of death. The report shows that 25, of the deaths were caused by a weapon. Weapons do include using a body part.

The DCS website says that it is state law to report neglect or child abuse. The identity of callers is protected. The hotline is available 24/7 and that number is 1-800-800-5556. Intake specialists answer the phone and ask a number of questions pertaining to the situation including:

who was involved

what occurred

when and where it occurred

extent of any injuries

any additional information

More information can be found on the website.