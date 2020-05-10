Allen County to hire outside lawyers for sheriff’s suit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (The Journal Gazette) — Allen County will hire outside attorneys to defend its sheriff in a lawsuit stemming from his altercation last year with a teenage boy during a festival.

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is being sued by the parents of a 15-year-old boy who was a volunteer during Fort Wayne’s Three Rivers Festival last July.

That suit alleges that the sheriff “smelled of alcohol” and pushed their son to the ground, injuring him, when the teen asked to see Gladieux’s VIP pass to a restroom area.

The suit is seeking $300,000 for medical costs, emotional distress and other damages.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.