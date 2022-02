(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

Researchers around the world have reported that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, making breakthrough and repeat infections more likely. Early research suggests this strain may cause less severe illness than Delta and the original virus, however, health officials have warned an Omicron-driven surge could still increase hospitalization and death rates, especially in areas with less vaccinated populations.

The United States as of Feb. 16 reached 926,680 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 78.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 64.5% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 43% have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Indiana using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 15, 2021.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

#50. DeKalb County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 327 (142 total deaths) 0.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,582 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,826 (11,228 total cases) 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 209 (91 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#49. Jennings County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 328 (91 total deaths) 0.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,574 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.8 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,684 (6,846 total cases) 0.4% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 346 (96 new cases, -32% change from previous week)

#48. Sullivan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (68 total deaths) 0.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,565 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,163 (5,201 total cases) 1.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 402 (83 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#47. Jay County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 338 (69 total deaths) 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,494 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,380 (4,778 total cases) 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 338 (69 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#46. Floyd County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (268 total deaths) 3.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.9 (7 new deaths, +600% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,500 (18,453 total cases) 5.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 427 (335 new cases, -37% change from previous week)

#45. Lake County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 342 (1,658 total deaths) 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (29 new deaths, -26% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,607 (104,900 total cases) 12.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 104 (503 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#44. Vigo County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (372 total deaths) 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,403 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.5 (7 new deaths, -22% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,587 (28,458 total cases) 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 255 (273 new cases, -42% change from previous week)

#43. Johnson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 348 (550 total deaths) 5.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,402 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (1 new deaths, -90% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,444 (41,826 total cases) 6.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (324 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#42. Delaware County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 349 (398 total deaths) 5.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,393 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.4 (5 new deaths, -55% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,277 (24,284 total cases) 14.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 318 (363 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#41. Shelby County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (157 total deaths) 6.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,376 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.7 (3 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,021 (13,428 total cases) 21.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 317 (142 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#40. Warrick County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 352 (222 total deaths) 6.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,366 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,625 (19,923 total cases) 27.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 400 (252 new cases, -61% change from previous week)

#39. Morgan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (251 total deaths) 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,328 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.8 (2 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,035 (16,237 total cases) 7.0% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 244 (172 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#38. White County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 361 (87 total deaths) 9.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,294 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,832 (6,708 total cases) 12.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (53 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#37. Dubois County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (157 total deaths) 11.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,247 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.3 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,731 (12,706 total cases) 20.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 363 (155 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#36. Pike County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (46 total deaths) 12.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,216 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,647 (3,673 total cases) 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 371 (46 new cases, -44% change from previous week)

#35. Knox County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (136 total deaths) 12.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,206 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.9 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,846 (10,556 total cases) 16.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 396 (145 new cases, -52% change from previous week)

#34. Starke County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 383 (88 total deaths) 16.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,125 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,304 (4,669 total cases) 18.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 144 (33 new cases, -30% change from previous week)

#33. Marshall County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (178 total deaths) 16.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.2 (1 new deaths, -75% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,382 (12,204 total cases) 6.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 197 (91 new cases, -36% change from previous week)

#32. Gibson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (130 total deaths) 17.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,100 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,030 (11,454 total cases) 37.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 449 (151 new cases, -54% change from previous week)

#31. Jasper County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 387 (130 total deaths) 17.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,088 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.0 (2 new deaths, -71% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,482 (8,888 total cases) 6.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (62 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#30. Greene County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (124 total deaths) 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,080 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.5 (4 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,120 (7,061 total cases) 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 489 (156 new cases, -23% change from previous week)

#29. Scott County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 390 (93 total deaths) 18.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,070 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.2 (1 new deaths, -80% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,254 (7,700 total cases) 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 515 (123 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

#28. Brown County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (59 total deaths) 18.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,063 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 16,963 (2,560 total cases) 31.6% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 159 (24 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#27. Huntington County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 394 (144 total deaths) 19.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #1,031 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.5 (2 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,073 (11,348 total cases) 25.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 257 (94 new cases, -60% change from previous week)

#26. Cass County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (150 total deaths) 20.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #995 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.7 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,144 (11,361 total cases) 21.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 425 (160 new cases, -35% change from previous week)

#25. Montgomery County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (154 total deaths) 21.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #967 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 5.2 (2 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,422 (10,513 total cases) 10.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 443 (170 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

#24. Miami County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 403 (143 total deaths) 22.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #960 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,704 (9,129 total cases) 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 352 (125 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#23. Jefferson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 415 (134 total deaths) 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #896 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.1 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,606 (9,242 total cases) 15.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 436 (141 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#22. Daviess County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 423 (141 total deaths) 28.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #833 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 24.0 (8 new deaths, +700% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,134 (7,382 total cases) 10.7% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (74 new cases, -53% change from previous week)

#21. Wells County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 435 (123 total deaths) 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #760 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,745 (6,436 total cases) 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 173 (49 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#20. Orange County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 443 (87 total deaths) 34.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #712 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,277 (4,966 total cases) 2.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 377 (74 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#19. Henry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 444 (213 total deaths) 34.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #706 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.3 (4 new deaths, +33% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,605 (12,763 total cases) 7.4% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 261 (125 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

#18. Ripley County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 445 (126 total deaths) 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #698 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 10.6 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,901 (8,186 total cases) 16.6% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 300 (85 new cases, -51% change from previous week)

#17. Newton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (63 total deaths) 36.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #652 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 18,021 (2,520 total cases) 27.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 129 (18 new cases, -47% change from previous week)

#16. Vermillion County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (70 total deaths) 37.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #644 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.9 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,823 (4,002 total cases) 4.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 381 (59 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

#15. Madison County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (589 total deaths) 37.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #618 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.5 (11 new deaths, -8% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,862 (32,214 total cases) 0.3% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 241 (312 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#14. Wabash County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (146 total deaths) 42.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana

#535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 9.7 (3 new deaths, +50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,762 (8,605 total cases) 12.0% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 410 (127 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

#13. Decatur County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (127 total deaths) 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #502 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 3.8 (1 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,995 (6,904 total cases) 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 350 (93 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#12. Wayne County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 478 (315 total deaths) 44.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #499 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.6 (3 new deaths, -50% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,204 (18,582 total cases) 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 386 (254 new cases, -34% change from previous week)

#11. Grant County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 488 (321 total deaths) 47.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #457 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 7.6 (5 new deaths, -17% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,976 (17,084 total cases) 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 265 (174 new cases, -41% change from previous week)

#10. Fulton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 491 (98 total deaths) 48.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #447 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,091 (4,812 total cases) 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 220 (44 new cases, -49% change from previous week)

#9. Howard County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 498 (411 total deaths) 50.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #425 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 14.5 (12 new deaths, +200% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,368 (25,067 total cases) -22.5% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 290 (239 new cases, -40% change from previous week)

#8. Owen County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 505 (105 total deaths) 53.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #406 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.8 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,521 (5,724 total cases) 11.1% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 418 (87 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#7. Tipton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 515 (78 total deaths) 56.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #364 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 6.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,973 (3,480 total cases) 7.3% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 172 (26 new cases, -46% change from previous week)

#6. Lawrence County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 518 (235 total deaths) 57.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #353 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 11.0 (5 new deaths, +67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,746 (11,681 total cases) 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 403 (183 new cases, -45% change from previous week)

#5. Blackford County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 527 (62 total deaths) 59.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #309 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,991 (3,056 total cases) 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 264 (31 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#4. Fountain County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 551 (90 total deaths) 67.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #244 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 12.2 (2 new deaths, -60% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,265 (5,274 total cases) 30.2% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (63 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

#3. Randolph County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 559 (138 total deaths) 69.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #223 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.1 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,519 (5,801 total cases) 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 268 (66 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

#2. Fayette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 576 (133 total deaths) 74.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Indiana #197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

New deaths per 100k in the past week: 17.3 (4 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,694 (6,629 total cases) 15.8% more cases per 100k residents than Indiana

New cases per 100k in the past week: 398 (92 new cases, -39% change from previous week)

#1. Pulaski County