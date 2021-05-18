Indiana Conservation Officers to host recruiting event on June 5

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting anyone interested in becoming an Indiana Conservation Officer to a recruiting event on June 5 at 9 a.m.

The event is hosted by the DNR Law Enforcement’s District 2 which includes Adams, Allen, Dekalb, Huntington, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties. It will be held at the Stanley Schoolhouse inside Chain O’ Lakes State Park, located at 2355 E 75 S in Albion.

The DNR said the event will cover critical portions of the 2021 Indiana Conservation Officer hiring process, including duties of a conservation officer/hiring process, preparation for the written exam, preparation for core values training and physical agility testing requirements.

“Participation in the recruiting event does not guarantee you a position but should provide insight into the competitive hiring process,” the DNR said.

To see if you qualify to be an Indiana Conservation Officer and to complete the pre-screen exam, visit on.IN.gov/dnrlaw and click on “Become a Conservation Officer.”

Anyone with questions regarding the District 2 recruiting event is asked to contact Sgt. Patrick Heidenreich at 260-226-0423.