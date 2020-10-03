Indiana CASA volunteer of the year from Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The annual GAL/Court Appointed Special Advocate Conference announced this year’s Volunteer of the Year award for Indiana. This year’s recipient is from Allen County.

Dave Peppler was named 2020 Indiana CASA Volunteer of the Year. Peppler started as an Allen County CASA volunteer in 2014.

The announcement included a little background about Dave’s volunteerism:

“Recently, Peppler went above and beyond by assisting his CASA child, Erson. Erson was born in Haiti and was brought to the US as a 12-year-old by his father. He was in foster care for four years. Erson, with the assistance of Dave, navigated the process of obtaining legal permanent resident documentation and becoming a naturalized US citizen for more than two years. Erson’s and Dave’s perseverance paid off and Erson became a citizen on June 26 at the USCIS office in Indianapolis.”

Dave stated, “I believe the work you do, joining in solidarity with human weakness and suffering in protection of children is vitally important for our community. I admire community action and believe each of our deeds will be judged solely on the measure of love we put into them.”

If you’d like to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer in Allen County, click here.