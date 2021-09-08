Indiana BMV temporarily closes New Haven branch due to staffing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles has temporarily closed the New Haven branch and 10 others in Indiana due to staffing shortages.

The closures took place Tuesday and will last until October 2 with normal operations resuming on October 3.

The other license branches affected:

Alexandria

Danville

Evansville North

Indy – Madison Avenue

Greenfield

Nappanee

New Albany

Pendleton

Schererville

Walkerton

Customers are encouraged to find an alternative branch nearby or complete transactions online.