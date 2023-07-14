WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash is welcoming home an artist who made it to the top 5 on American Idol.

Twenty-year-old Zachariah Smith is performing Monday night at the Wabash County Fair. Since his time in the singing competition, Smith has been back to Wabash for multiple concerts, but Monday night will be the biggest hometown performance yet.

“Bigger stage, better lighting, pyro effects… it’s a really good opportunity,” Smith said in an interview Friday with WANE 15.

A graduate of Wabash High School, Smith was also a student in the Honeywell Media Arts Program and is an alumnus of the Wabash County Honors Band & Choir. He was among select students to sing with Foreigner during a performance at Honeywell in 2019.

“Every time I come back to Wabash I always feel welcomed home,” Smith said. He now lives in Amory, Mississippi with his wife and kids.

“My kids are my biggest supporters, and my wife is my backbone… I’ve got a great support system,” Smith said, adding two of his cousins are even in the band he performs on stage with.

“I’m just an outgoing guy, I love doing music and I love performing,” said Smith, who released his debut single in May titled “American Grace”.

Smith will also be performing for thousands of fans at Kosciusko County’s Boondocks show in Syracuse in September. Later that month, he’ll be performing in Fulton, Mississippi. Find details on upcoming concerts on his website.

You can get tickets for Smith’s performance at the Wabash County Fair here.