FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Saturday residents will be able to meet Brownsburg, IN baseball legend Drew Storen as he unveils his new Field of Dreams bourbon.

The Field of Dreams bourbon is a whiskey distilled exclusively from the cornfields made famous by Kevin Costner’s 1989 film.

The event will take place at Cap n’ Cork at 6410 West Jefferson Boulevard and is public to anyone. The event plans to start at 2 p.m. and participants will have a shot to get the limited edition first run bottling along with having it signed by Storen.