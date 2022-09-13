MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Heritage Jr./Sr. High School received $310,000 from the Indiana Department of Education as a result of Indiana’s celebrating the progress and achievement of schools in supporting student excellence and growth.

Heritage was one of 10 schools or school corporations to receive funding, which stemmed from the first-ever Indiana Educational Excellence Awards Gala held Sept. 9.

Heritage received the Excellence in Work-Based Learning award, which recognized the school for providing students a leg up in their futures and in their chosen careers by providing access to high-quality work-based learning experiences.

“Indiana’s educators bring passion and energy to classrooms across the state, and it’s important that we celebrate them with that same passion and energy,” said Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner.

Grants must be used to sustain and expand the school’s current programming, support teachers who lead this work and mentor other schools to drive additional strategies through a community of practice.