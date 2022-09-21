INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $67 million in federal grants to more than 190 public and non-profit entities through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program.

The VOCA funding comes from the Office for Victims of Crime under the Justice Department, and the funding will be used to provide direct services and assistance to crime victims throughout the state.

Seven organizations in Allen County received funding from the grants:

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office – $107,602

Allen County CASA – $391,559

Amani Family Services – $288,957

Center for Nonviolence, Inc. – $534,141

Fort Wayne Police Department – $305,160

The Child Advocacy Center of Allen County, Indiana, Inc. – $71,906

YMCA Northeast Indiana – $1,033,491

“It is not enough to hold victims accountable,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI executive director. “We also need to support victims who have been impacted by violence and need assistance.”

The grants will fund mental health counseling, transitional housing, crisis intervention, legal aid, and child and youth services over the next two years.

“When it comes to addressing the needs of crime victims, one size does not fit all,” said Kim Lambert, ICJI Victim Services director. “That’s why funding sources like VOCA are important because they allow organizations embedded in the community to create and tailor services to the individual.”

VOCA was established in 1984 to support state and local programs that assist victims of all kinds of crime.