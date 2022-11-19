FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Botanical Conservatory held on Saturday afternoon a book signing with Talitha Shipman, an Indiana-based author and illustrator.

The author has created a number of picture books, and Shipman’s latest edition, “Happy Smallidays”, focuses on finding joy in the simple things in life.

The signing, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., was included with the cost of admission to the conservatory. Books were available for purchase in the shop.

If you missed today’s event, you have another chance to meet the author at the conservatory with a book signing Dec. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.