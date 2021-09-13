Indiana Arts Commission grants $66K to Allen Co. nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Arts Commission has announced it has distributed over $830,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to over 250 nonprofits. Allen County organizations receive $66,000.

Grants were distributed through the agency’s Arts Recovery Program with American Rescue Plan Act funds directly from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) with additional NEA funds through Arts Midwest, Indiana’s regional partner, the Arts Commission said.

“We are proud to partner with the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest to support the arts organizations across Indiana that are playing a key role in the recovery from the pandemic,” said Lewis Ricci, Indiana Arts Commission Executive Director. “This funding is a recognition of the value that the creative sector provides to the economic and social health of our state and nation.”

The Arts Recovery Program supports:

Salary support, full or partial, for one or more staff positions

Fees/stipends for artists and/or contractual personnel

Facilities costs such as rent and utilities, e.g., electric, phone, gas bills.

Costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff and/or visitors/audiences

Marketing and promotion costs

The Indiana Arts Commission said last month panelists met virtually and assessed each applicant’s ability to advance the arts, provide relevant activities and access to the arts as well as operate through June 2022.

To see how much each organization received throughout Indiana, click here.