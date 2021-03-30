Indiana Air National Guard launches immersive virtual simulation experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 122nd Fighter Wing is rolling out a new tool to show potential recruits what it is like to be part of the Indiana Air National Guard.

Using a virtual reality headset and hand controls, the VIPER experience immerses those with the sights and sounds as if you are training alongside actual guard members. The team partnered with a local film company to grab footage of guard members going through training scenarios such as target practice, firefighting and medical training.

This simulator is believed to be the first of its kind around Indiana, according to Commander and Recruiting Officer Holly Shelton.

“As far as we know we are the first air national guard unit that has done this, and we are really excited about that because we can bring this experience of the 122nd to individuals,” said Shelton.

Plans are in place to to use these simulators at upcoming recruitment events around the state. The 122nd Fighter Wing also plans to showcase their virtual reality simulator to the public on June 5 at Heritage Park.