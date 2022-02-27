FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Higher tax credits for Hoosiers who use the 529 Savings Plan and no public contact with big cats and bears.

Those changes to Indiana law are likely ahead as bills from two Northeast Indiana lawmakers each have bills headed to the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb, who is likely to sign them.

State Rep. Dave Heine’s (R-Fort Wayne) legislation helping families save for college could soon be law after receiving unanimous support in the Senate.

Currently, Indiana taxpayers can get a state income tax credit equal to 20% of their contributions to a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan, up to $1,000 per year. Heine, Chairman of Local Government and Finance subcommittee and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, said his bill would increase the credit from $1,000 to $1,500 per year.

“Parents understand what a difficult financial road paying for college can be,” Heine said. “We want to help incentivize savings plans, which can make all the difference for students who want to continue their education.”

House Enrolled Act 1045 now heads to the governor for consideration as a new law. If signed, the tax credit modification would take effect in tax year 2023.

Meanwhile, State Rep. David Abbott’s (R-Rome City)legislation banning members of the public from coming into direct contact with big cats and bears advanced to the governor this week.

Abbott said if signed into law, exotic animals will be better protected from being exploited for personal gain by bad actors operating “roadside zoos” where the public pays to hold and have their picture taken with cubs from lions, tigers and bears. Violators would face a Class B infraction carrying a fine of up to $1,000.



Wildlife in Need, a former roadside petting zoo in southern Indiana owned by Tim Stark of Tiger King fame, offered the public pictures with big cat cubs until he was banned by a judge in 2021 from acquiring, exhibiting and owning exotic animals. Stark was accused of taking cubs from their mothers, removing their claws and making money off of them by selling photo opportunities.

Abbott said the legislation does not prohibit private ownership, and he applauds the zoos and animal sanctuaries across the state that follow the rules and provide what’s best for these majestic animals.

If Gov. Holcomb signs House Enrolled Act 1248, the law would take effect July 1.