IN General Assembly approves new congressional, state legislative districts

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Friday, the Indiana General Assembly approved the new congressional and state legislative district lines.

Every 10 years after the census, states redraw district boundaries to keep the population equally distributed. The proposed senate map received push back, mainly for the area of Fort Wayne.

Democrats weren’t pleased with Fort Wayne being divided into four Senate Districts instead of two.

The chairman of the Allen County Dems, Derek Camp said this will silence residents in southern Fort Wayne by merging them with rural areas.

On Thursday, Democrats tried to submit changes to the proposal, but the Republicans shot down all nine amendments.

After the vote, House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (Fort Wayne) sent this statement:

“This partisan process comes to an unfortunate yet predictable end as Republicans unilaterally send some of the most gerrymandered maps to the Governor’s desk. Throughout the redistricting process, countless Hoosiers voiced the ideal that voters should choose their representation, not the other way around. House Democrats listened and sponsored a map selected by an independent redistricting commission. Unfortunately, Republicans put political gain before democracy as they struck down our proposal to restore integrity to Indiana’s elections. House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (Fort Wayne)

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) sent this statement:

“We have said all along that we were committed to drawing fair maps in a transparent way, and I believe we have done that. We prioritized keeping communities of interest together and drawing districts that make sense for the Hoosiers who live there, while maintaining nearly equal populations in each district. I believe these maps reflect feedback from the public and will serve Hoosiers well for the next decade.” Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville)

House Enrolled Act 1581 now moves to Governor Eric Holcomb’s desk for consideration as a new law. If signed, these are the districts candidates will run in for the 2022 election.