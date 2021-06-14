Incubus to perform at Fort Wayne’s Foellinger Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Alternative rockers Incubus will perform at the Foellinger Theatre in Fort Wayne this year.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation officials on Monday announced Incubus will perform Sept. 6 at the outdoor venue. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Incubus found success in the late 1990s and early 2000s with albums “Make Yourself,” “Morning View,” and “A Crow Left of the Murder.” Their hit song, Drive, rose to No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Billboard Award for Modern Rock Single of the Year.

Tickets for Incubus’s Foellinger Theatre show will be available Friday at the Foellinger Theatre‘s website.