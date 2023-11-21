FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the holiday season beginning, that means an increase in travel and vacant homes.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation, “During the 6-day Thanksgiving travel period, the number of long-distance trips (to and from a ­destination 50 miles or more away) increases by 54 percent, and during the Christmas/New Year’s Holiday period the number rises by 23 percent, compared to the average number for the remainder of the year.”

This expected travel period comes with personal, home and vehicle security risks. The Fort Wayne Police Department shares some holiday safety tips.

Personal Safety:

Situation awareness, always pay attention to your surroundings

Consider shopping with others, there is safety in groups

Avoid walking alone or parking in dark isolated areas

Keep wallet or purse secured, close to your body

Avoid carrying too many packages, keep your hands free as possible

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash, use cards when possible

Use your phones GPS and share your location with family/friends

Protect Your Vehicle:

Keep doors locked and windows up when parked

Never leave your vehicle running unattended

Take all valuable property out of your vehicle every time you leave

Install an alarm system and consider using a club (wheel lock device)

Park in well-lit, busy areas

Secure Your Home: