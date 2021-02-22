Increase in surgeries at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control means good news for taxpayers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The end of 2020 saw Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s first full-year use of its new surgical suite.

The former space was an outfitted office with just one surgical table. Surgery prep also happened in the same room.

The new surgical suite features two surgical tables, a separate prep area with two prep tables, and an x-ray machine. Animal Care & Control said the new space is about 4 times bigger than the previous space.

The organization said this allows it to be more efficient. Comparing 2019 in the old setup to 2020 with the new, Animal Care & Control performed 500 more surgeries.

“So what we really look at in terms of shelter statistics is our length of stay, which is how long animals stay with us, which is when they come in to when they actually transition out to an adoptive home, or to another facility,” said Laura Rowe, Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s operations manager.

Animal Care & Control said the efficiency is good news for taxpayers, despite the increase in the number of surgeries.

“So the best part of having a super efficient system now with the two surgery tables and the two prep tables are animals can move very quickly to a surgery status and move very quickly to an adoptive home…It’s actually costing taxpayers less to have the surgery suite because we’re able to move more efficiently through our surgeries,” said Rowe.

Animal Care & Control veterinarian Dr. Andrew Riebe explained the two tables in the surgery suite allows them to go back and forth between surgeries, making virtually no downtime.

The majority of surgeries performed at the organization are spay and neuter, which helps control the pet population.

The new x-ray machine is also adding to the efficiency of surgeries. Animal officers would have to take them to other facilities in the city for x-rays. This puts less stress on animals and the officers.

Plus, it helps speed up the process to provide x-ray evidence for state cruelty cases.

