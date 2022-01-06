Increase in runs for Huntertown Fire Department in 2021

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – 2021 was one of the busiest years for the Huntertown Fire Department. Calls increased by 50 percent from 2020.

Chief Robert Boren said the increase in demand actually started to ramp up in 2020. The department has not only seen more calls for fires, but also an increase in medical calls. Chief Boren said the northern part of Allen County is one of the quickest growing areas in terms of population in the region.

“The writing was on the wall with the growth that we’ve had we knew that there was going to be an increase. We didn’t know it was going to be such a drastic increase, and some of that can be attributed to us having to assist the city of Fort Wayne. That makes up about 10 percent [of the increase] and overall we had about a 50 percent increase in call volume,” Boren said.

To help with the demand, Huntertown added a second fully-staffed ambulance. The department is also working on building a second station.