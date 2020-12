FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Incoming Allen Superior Court Judge, Steven O. Godfrey, will be sworn in Thursday.

This ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at the Allen County Courthouse. Judge Frances C. Gull will administer the oath of office.

Judge Godfrey was appointed in October by Governor Eric Holcomb to fill the remainder of the term of Judge Wendy Davis, who was elected in November to serve as Judge of the Allen Circuit Court.