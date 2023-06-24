FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re inching closer to July, which means the annual Three Rivers Festival is right around the corner. This will be the 54th annual Three Rivers Festival.

Festival board president John Nichter stopped by WANE 15 to share more about this year’s festival. You can see that in the interview above.

The 54th annual Three Rivers Festival runs from Friday, July 7 until Sunday, July 15. Opening hours are 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily at Headwaters Park. There is no entry fee to the festival, but some events do have a cost. The annual parade will be on Saturday, July 8. You can click here for more information.