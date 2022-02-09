FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne in-home senior care provider is hiring 100 workers.

Home Instead will hold a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 at their office at 2789 Maplecrest Road Suite B. The provider of in-home senior care is looking to hire permanent part-time and full-time professional caregivers.

Home Instead said their caregivers provide services such as Alzheimer’s care, companionship, meal preparation, household help, personal care, and transportation for older adults living, and often isolating, at home.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, visit www.homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.