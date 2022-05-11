FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The stretch of Coldwater Road from Dupont to Union Chapel on Fort Wayne’s north side will undergo major improvements and a public meeting has been set for the public to learn specific details regarding the project.

The meeting will take place Thursday, May 26 from 6 pm to 7 pm at Maple Creek Middle School located at 425 Union Chapel Road.

While details of whether the road will be widened to include more travel lanes or turning lanes, the project will involve curb, gutter and drainage improvements along with new storm sewers, street lighting and landscaping. The project will be done in two phases with construction set to begin in late 2023 or in 2024 and be completed in 2026 or 2027.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will discuss the overview of the project, proposed improvements to the corridor, and the tentative timeline. There will be time for questions from the public, as well.