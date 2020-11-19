Improvements finished on Maplecrest Rd. between State Blvd. and Trier Rd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Thursday, Mayor Tom Henry, the City’s Public Works Division and others held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of street and sidewalk improvements on Maplecrest Road between State Boulevard and Trier Road.

The $6.7 million project enhances safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists in an area with over 19,000 vehicles daily, the press release said.

“It’s reassuring to see the improvements to this highly traveled corridor,” said Public Works Director Shan Gunawardena. “There is now much safer connectivity for students walking to and from school, as well as pedestrians walking to the many businesses in the area.”

The project expanded the road to four travel lanes separated by a median or center turn lane. The improvements also include a trail that connects to the Rivergreenway, a sidewalk, new water mains to improve reliability and stormwater pipes to enhance drainage.

A number of meetings were held to gain input from area residents including design features they would like to see integrated into the Maplecrest project, the press release said. Many of the suggestions for landscaping, barriers, crosswalks and lighting originated from neighborhood input.

“It’s encouraging to see the considerable amount of progress made on infrastructure improvements in our neighborhoods, even during this pandemic,” said Mayor Henry. “The input we gathered from residents who live and travel through this busy corridor was important in order to ensure we meet the needs of the community. We continue to be committed to improving the quality of life amenities that will keep Fort Wayne moving forward.”

The final portion of the two-season Maplecrest improvement project, from Trier to Stellhorn Road, is scheduled to take place in 2021 and when finished the total project will be a 14-block upgrade.