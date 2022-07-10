FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can improve your mental and physical health through yoga with an upcoming event.

Fill the Field aims to bring the community together while supporting the growth of a local organization, said Jennifer Mills, the vice president of 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation.

Aside from yoga, the event at Parkview Field includes shopping and food from local vendors, along with other activities like a special speaker.

Guest speaker Sofia Rosales-Scatena is captain of the southeast quadrant for the Fort Wayne Police Department. She said she will explain the benefits of yoga by sharing her story of how yoga has helped her.

“I’ve had a lot of things in my life that have pulled me down, and yoga has helped me come back up,” Rosales-Scatena said.

Fill the Field is July 21 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.