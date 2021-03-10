Improperly disposed smoking material causes house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A home on the north side of Fort Wayne was damaged Wednesday after smoking materials were improperly disposed of causing a house fire.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., crews with the Fort Wayne Fire Department were dispatched on a house fire located at 601 Wolverton Dr. The fire was called in by a neighbor who saw smoke from a house with no one home, the press release said.

Responding crews report seeing light smoke from rear of structure but found heavier smoke when they entered the home. Crews found an active fire inside and outside near the back of the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and a search of the home found no occupants or pets, the press release said.

The investigation found the fire to be accidental from “improperly disposed smoking material.”

FWFD was assisted by FWPD, AEP,NIPSCO and Neighborhood Code.