Improperly disposed grill ashes cause house fire in NW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire on the city’s northwest side late Sunday night.

Crews arrived to the 7100 block of Furlong Court just after 9:15 p.m. to find fire coming from a house. Before crews arrived, two adults, a child and their pets evacuated from the house after being alerted by a neighbor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes.

“Extensive” damage occurred towards the front of the house, according to a release. An investigation revealed an improper disposal of grilling ashes caused the fire