Improperly disposed grill ashes cause house fire in NW Fort Wayne

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters extinguished a house fire on the city’s northwest side late Sunday night.

Crews arrived to the 7100 block of Furlong Court just after 9:15 p.m. to find fire coming from a house. Before crews arrived, two adults, a child and their pets evacuated from the house after being alerted by a neighbor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in about 20 minutes.

“Extensive” damage occurred towards the front of the house, according to a release. An investigation revealed an improper disposal of grilling ashes caused the fire

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss