FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)— The Fort Wayne Street Department works to treat roads ahead of any winter weather events. But what impact does this have on the environment and the city’s waterways.

The simple answer is the City of Fort Wayne does a good job at mitigating the environmental impacts of salt and brine use during the winter, according to city officials.

Local river advocate Dan Wire said a majority of Fort Wayne’s storm drains do not empty out into the city’s rivers. Instead, runoff heads straight to a treatment plant.

During any significant precipitation or melting events, the level of storm water runoff increases. That excess water is now diverted into the deep rock tunnel for further processing when treatment plants are at capacity, Wire said. As a result, up to 95% of the city’s excess storm water is captured and staying out of the rivers.

“The idea of keeping what comes off of the city streets out of the rivers is paramount,” Wire said. “And we in Fort Wayne are aware of that. There are regulations that we follow. And we do a really good job at keeping those sorts of contaminants out of our rivers.”

Wire also described other initiatives the city uses to capture initial street runoff like “bio-swales.” These are beds between the road and sidewalk filled with plants. Runoff that flows through “bio-swales” is naturally purified by the soil and plants before entering the sewers.

Below is a statement from the City of Fort Wayne on the environmental impact of salt and brine use:

The brine the City of Fort Wayne uses is a pretreatment solution of salt and water with a freezing point lower than pure water. It’s used to reduce the adhesion of snow and ice to our road surfaces. Using brine actually reduces the amount of salt we use since it’s mixed with water. If we didn’t pretreat roads with brine, we’d have to use salt only to melt the precipitation after it has occurred. Wet salt sticks better and activates quicker. It also reduces bounce effect during distribution onto the road surface, helping to reduce the amount of salt that ends up in our ditch line areas and waterways . Brian Shimkus, Street Commissioner, City of Fort Wayne

Additionally, Shimkus added that a few years ago, the Fort Wayne Street Department received an Honor Roll Award from the Izaak Walton League for using brine and causing less impacts to our rivers and streams as opposed to using salt only.