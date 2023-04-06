NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On the night before Easter, children will get the opportunity to an early access egg hunt.

This Saturday, Impact Community Church will be presenting their 7th annual glow in the dark Easter egg hunt.

Children ages 12 and under are eligible to participate in the event, which will contain three age groups. Kids that are younger than four will need to be accompanied by a parent.

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m., while the egg hunt begins at 8:30 p.m. The event will provide music and food such as hot dogs, snacks and other treats. Prizes from the hunt includes golden tickets and candy.

It is recommended for participants to bring their own flashlight from home.

The egg hunt is free of charge and will take place at the Havenhurst Ball Diamonds in New Haven.

For more information, you can check out the full event details at Visit Fort Wayne’s website.