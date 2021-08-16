Impact Center to host job fair

Impact Center Job Fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bring your resume and dress for success to prepare for Thursday’s job fair at the Impact Center.

More than 15 local and national companies will be in attendance, including the Fort Wayne Fire Department, Fort Wayne Metals, OmniSource, OBICAI Restaurant Group, Neighborhood Health, BF Goodrich, Job Corps, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, A Chance Reemployment, Prime America, The Rescue Mission, Shambaugh & Sons, EmpowerWorks, American Senior Community, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Boys and Girls Club and more.

Hosting the fair is one more thing Covenant Impact Center is doing to continue their mission: having a passion and desire to meet the needs of those who live in the Southeast side of Fort Wayne, and leading a movement of enriching lives and supporting families to impact the community together.

All are welcome to the job fair, which will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Visit the Impact Center’s website to learn more.