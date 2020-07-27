Impact Center ready for business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday opened Impact Center’s doors, bringing more programs and services to southeast Fort Wayne.

The center is located at 3420 East Paulding Road, and is part of New Covenant Worship Center.

It plans to offer mental health counseling, mentoring to previously incarcerated individuals, financial literacy and job placement training.

It will also house a preschool, a sports academy, English classes, parenting education and diversity training.

Senior Pastor of New Covenant Worship Center Luther Whitfield said “we’re excited to serve this community, to meet the spiritual needs of this community, and we are excited to finally open the doors so that this community can come and get the services that are available.”

Whitfield says that English as a second language classes are supposed to start in the upcoming weeks. He also says COVID-19 testing is available.

To learn more about Impact Center’s services, visit covenantimpact.org.