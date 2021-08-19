Impact Center hosts job fair for over 18 companies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Over 18 local and national companies are looking for employees at the Impact Center job fair on Thursday. The Fort Wayne Fire Department, Omni Source, East Allen County Schools, Fort Wayne Community Schools, The Rescue Mission and more.

The job fair is hosted by the Impact Center at 3420 E. Paulding Road beginning at 5 p.m. and lasting until 8 p.m. No registration is required but those organizing the event encourage those looking to attend to bring a resume and dress in professional attire.

The Impact Center‘s mission is to meet the needs of those in southeast Allen County. There are opportunities to support the Impact Center, including a golf outing on August 26.