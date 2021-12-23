Imani Baptist Temple renovation complete in time for Christmas Eve celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Imani Baptist Temple has finished its $250,000 worth of renovations just in time for its Christmas Eve services.

“As fate would have it, except for a few touches of paint and refinishing of wood-trim, the task is complete and ready for parishioners and guests to take their socially distanced seat,” said the temple’s press release.

The renovations were complete in less than 90 days. Rev. Bill McGill called the effort a “remarkable and notable example of community collaboration. He also thanked generous donors, Chuck and Lisa Surack and the James Foundation.

The Christmas Eve celebration begins at 6 p.m. Facial coverings are required and social distancing will be in place.