ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power released an advisory Tuesday night as severe storms move through its service area into the overnight hours.

Strong storms and damaging high winds are taking down trees and limbs and damaging utility equipment. More than 14,000 customers- mostly in the Fort Wayne area- were without power as of 10:20 p.m.

More severe weather expected through the night could cause additional power outages, I&M noted. As conditions become safe, I&M crews said they will begin to address downed wires, assess damage and restore power.

I&M said they understand a power outage is inconvenient for their customers and communities, and they appreciate patience as crews work safely to restore power.

I&M is reminding everyone of several safety precautions:

Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to I&M. You can contact I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634, report on the app or website, or call 911.

Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully.

Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.

Driving conditions. Many roads may be blocked or strewn with debris and some areas are flooded. Take it slow, watch for hazards, and keep an eye out for first responders and utility crews working in or near roads.

Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.

The heat index is very high. Safety is the top priority for I&M employees and customers with an increased focused on hydration due to the heat.

I&M urges the general public not to approach the crews. For everyone’s safety, please do not approach I&M employees and contractors working to restore power.

See the location and status of outages using the I&M outage map.