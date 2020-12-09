I&M warns about pay-or-disconnect scam

The power company will not disconnect service without prior warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power company I&M is warning customers about scam calls that threaten disconnection if the customer does not pay up on the spot.

I&M said scams targeting utility customers and companies have been reported across the country, including some scam calls and scam emails reported to I&M.

The company said the scams can vary, but often work like this:

Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.

The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.

Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.

Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.

The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

I&M said in a news release that its employees will never call customers and demand immediate payment. I&M will also not disconnect service without prior written warning.

Anyone who receives such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.