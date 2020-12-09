I&M warns about pay-or-disconnect scam

The power company will not disconnect service without prior warning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Power company I&M is warning customers about scam calls that threaten disconnection if the customer does not pay up on the spot.

I&M said scams targeting utility customers and companies have been reported across the country, including some scam calls and scam emails reported to I&M.

The company said the scams can vary, but often work like this:

  • Customers receive calls or emails from scammers falsely identifying themselves as I&M employees.
  • The scammer claims the customer is late paying their bill, and their power will be disconnected if the customer does not pay immediately.
  • Many scammers “spoof” the telephone number to appear as a different number. In some cases, it may appear to be an authentic I&M phone number.
  • Customers are usually instructed to call a different number to arrange payment.
  • The scammers may seek account information or personal credit card and banking information from customers. Some direct customers to buy a debit card and provide the debit card number.

I&M said in a news release that its employees will never call customers and demand immediate payment. I&M will also not disconnect service without prior written warning.

Anyone who receives such calls should hang up and call I&M’s Customer Operations Center at 800-311-4634 to report the scam.

