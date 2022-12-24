FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power is asking customers to reduce the use of electricity as much as possible until Sunday morning.

The cold temperatures have created “extraordinary demands” for the power system, I&M said Saturday in a release, prompting an emergency request together with the regional power grid operator, PJM. Homes and businesses are urged to use less electricity- while staying safe- until 10 a.m. Sunday.

I&M said electricity can be reduced by:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows. Minor adjustments to thermostats can make a significant difference.

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

The power company said taking these steps can reduce the overall demand for electricity and ease the emergency situation.

I&M noted customers should continue to use electricity needed for personal safety and to protect against property damage.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this

event on our customers,” said Steve Baker, president and chief operating officer at I&M. “We

understand that cutting back on use of electricity can be inconvenient and uncomfortable,

especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions,

and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

Visit the power company’s website for updates.